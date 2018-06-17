Humidity causes discomfort, rains likely by June 22

Indore : With humidity level rising to unbearable level, the residents are eagerly waiting for monsoon to arrive. For residents, good news may not come very soon.

The meteorological department on Saturday said rains may occur after three to four days while temperature may rise further. Monsoon, which was to reach city by June 12, has been delayed due to sudden change in weather conditions. Department officials said monsoon may not arrive before June 29. However, met officials expect a good spell of rains between June 22-25.

“There is no strong pressure in Bay of Bengal to cause rains immediately. The northern part of the state will receive light showers due to local clouds,” a department official said. Though a new system is developing in Arabian sea, it is difficult to forecast whether it will be strong enough to cause rains in MP.

On Saturday, city recorded maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature at 24.4 degrees Celsius was normal. Clouds appeared intermittently and failed to bring relief.

The morning and evening humidity was 63 percent and 32 percent respectively. The winds blew at the speed of more than 40 kilometres an hour, uprooting posters, hoardings.