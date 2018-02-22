Humans of Indore: Living happily on cusp of hope and despair

Indore: Every problems turn into an experience and lesson, when one continues to fight the battle without giving up hope. With her persistent efforts in living well, 55-year-old homemaker Manju Jhawar battled a special type of blood cancer while managing her family obligations and finances.

Sharing her story, Manju said, “About five years back, my legs swelled up, which seemed normal.” Most women around her complained of pain in legs and swelling in 40s and 50s.

“In about a month, that swelling had unbearable pain and looked watery,” Manju said. Rushing to doctors for advice, they got some pain and healing medication.

“It worked about for a month, but then the swelling re-appeared in my back and it was worse this time,” Manju said. Family worried about the severity of the problem as treatment did not work.

“I went to many doctors who were not even able to diagnose the problem,” Manju said. She went to Mumbai for getting advice from senior doctors.

“I got tested in three best hospitals of Mumbai, but again nothing,” Manju said. Refusing to give up and accept the pain, they looked for doctors in Ahmedabad.

“I took medicines advised by a doctor in Ahmedabad for six months, but there was no change and I started feeling depressed,” Manju said. Just when she was about to give up, her family especially sister (Nirmala Kakani) and husband (Basant Jhawar) took her to Dr NB Agrawal in Mumbai again.

“Finally, cancer was clear and I had to go through chemotherapy every 15 days,” Manju said. With her body breaking apart, she suffered through severe pain, fever and vomiting every day.

“It still gives me shivers how much pain it was, it would take at least a week to recover from chemo,” Manju said. Just as she would feel better, it was time for another chemo cycle.

“Post chemo, there was over 20 litre water deposited in my body and I could not pass urine normally,” Manju shared. She was hooked to medicines for basic survival and management of kidney and cancer.

“I was hospitalised for kidney treatment and nearby, there was an advanced homeopathy clinic,” Manju said. Her husband felt like giving homeopathy a try to revoke from drugs.

“We went to Dr Arpit Chopra who suggested some basic homeopathy treatments for strengthening normal system of body,” Manju said. Since last one and half year, she feels stronger and does not require any chemical drugs to sustain her life.