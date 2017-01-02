Humans of Indore – Kirti Dixit, an ‘adhesive’ for couple on the edge of separation

Indore: Thirty-year-old Kirti Dixit has been working as an instant ‘adhesive’ for couples, who are on the verge of breaking their wedding vows and moving towards separation.

Kirti has been counselling the couples and solving their problems with her unique way so that the relationship would become stronger.

Kirti is working as chief counsellor of Pariwar Paramarsh Kendra and is also the master trainer of Shauryadal, the group which is working for empowerment of women and girls.

“I have been working as a social activist for last five years and found that many couples separate on petty issues. These issues can be solved just by a healthy discussion but their egos do not allow them to patch up,” Kirti said.

She used to counsel at least one couple a day and give her efforts to let the relationship a happy one forever.

Sharing a case in which the woman was leaving her husband because she wants to work but her husband was not allowing her even though he helped her in higher studies.

“We requested them to go to work places of each other for a week and share the details of money they spent for household works. After a week, the man realises that his wife has been working to support him while the woman comes to know that how his husband is running the house and leaving him will break him,” Kirti said.

One of the founder of Purple Gang, similar to the one in Bollywood flick Gulabi Gang, Kirti said, “I have seen troubles which a girl faces at work places and in society when she gets empowered as the society does not easily accept her with open arms. I am working to change the mindset of those who do not want a girl to spread her wings and also to motivate the talented lots who do not live their dreams due to society’s pressure.”

Kirti has been conducting regular sessions for woman empowerment in various remote areas of Indore and also preparing couples, who have returned from the edge of separation to motivate others.