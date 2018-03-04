Humans of Indore: Holi or Diwali, this fashion designer is needy man’s ally

Not only on Holi, Rajani serves snacks, tea and water to policemen and poor on Diwali, New Year and on other days as well when markets remain closed and their chances of getting tea and water becomes bleak. This apart, he even feeds more than 400 poor people across the city every evening and now planning to get a place to provide free education to poor children.

Indore : Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in city on Friday as citizens splashed colours and had gala time with friends and family members. However, sacrificing their own celebration police left no stone unturned to ensure the celebration remained peaceful across the city.

While we all forgot about the policemen and kept ourselves busy in celebrating the festival to the fullest, a 42-year-old man took out his auto-rickshaw loaded with food, water and tea and served those dedicated men who were deployed at every nook and corner of the city ensuring safety of the revellers.

Recognising the sacrifice, fashion designer Sanjay Rajani aka Pappy distributed tea and water packets to more than 400 policemen put on duty across the city on the day, and that too on his own expenses.

“I wonder and am really surprised with the dedication and sacrifice of the policemen who celebrate their festival a day after the citizens celebrate. Once, I saw these people facing trouble in getting water and tea even when deployed for more than 10 hours to ensure peaceful celebration. And since then I started distributing tea, water and food to the policemen. I have been serving them snacks and tea on Holi for last two years” Rajani said.

“Not only on Holi, I do the same on Diwali, New Year and on other days as well when markets remain closed and their chances of getting tea and water becomes bleak,” he said.

Rajani doesn’t limit himself to distributing tea to policemen and he even feeds more than 400 poor people across the city, every evening.

“I have been serving poor at various spots across the city including Rajwada police post, Chhipa Bakhal, Gourakund and others for quite some time. I distribute different types of pulav (rice) to them, as the aged ones do not chew chapattis,” Rajani said.

Talking about the expenses in his charity, he said “I spend the profit earned from my shop in this charity work as my wife Gayatri Rajani, a teacher by profession, bears the responsibility of my house and my son’s studies. Whatever I earn, I spend in serving the needy and my wife, my sisters Asha Dawani and Neetu Tharani support me both morally and economically.”

Pappy believes that his brother Ashok is his mentor and teacher who taught him to serve the poor. He said that “Many people are not happy with his acts and created trouble but I continue to do my work and am now planning to get a place to provide free education to poor children.”