Hubby choked Tanu to death, hacked body into pieces

Indore : Crime branch arrested a man on Saturday and claimed to have cracked Tanu Rajoriya missing case. The cops claimed that the accused, identified Chandan, was married to Tanu and had killed her with help from an alleged journalist. He was arrested from Goyal Nagar under Tilak Nagar police station.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that police arrested her husband Chandan and were interrogating Mahim over his role in the murder case. Police were on a look out for other persons involved in the case.

During interrogation, Chandan allegedly confessed to having killed his wife on the night of Rang Panchami in his flat with his associate’s help. After killing Tanu, they hacked the body into pieces and stacked them in freezer. As stench started emanating from the freezer, they disposed the body parts in Barwah jungles.

Chandan was booked for killing Tanu of Ados-Pados Apartment in Goyal Nagar. Residents of the apartment told cops that they had seen him driving out in a car with a person. A woman resident told cops that Chandan failed to provide satisfactory answer to her query about Tanu. As Tanu and her daughter went missing for several days, a few residents of the apartment informed the police on March 30. One of Tanu’s relative tried to call her on March 25 to wish her on birthday but the call was never answered.

Chandan’s associate Mahim Sharma too was arrested. During interrogation, he allegedly told the cops that Tanu was strangulated to death.

Sources said that it was Tanu’s second marriage. She had divorced her first husband from Ahmedabad to marry Chandan. At the time of divorce, Tanu’s ex-husband had given her Rs 5 lakh. Out of it, Tanu had given Rs 4 lakh to Chandan. Sources said that Tanu was demanding Chandan to return the money. It could have led to murder, said sources.