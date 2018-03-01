Holi 2018: Why you must shun chemical colours during the festival

Indore: Chest specialist Dr Pramod Jhawar has warned denizens against use of chemical colours during Holi and Rang Panchami. “Chemical-laced colours can lead to skin diseases and allergies. It can also cause cancer due to use of harmful chemicals,” he said.

Speaking about harmful effects of chemical colours, the doctor said that solvents like tetrathyline, lead, benzene and aromatic compounds are used in making the colour and can lead to pulmonary disorders. Dark colours like red, black and green have high content of mercury, sulphite, lead oxide and copper sulphate can cause skin cancer and asthma.

“Most people are unaware of chemicals used in common colours and their side-effects. It can also lead to rashes and allergy. Hair can turn brittle and dry if not washed immediately after colours are applied,” Dr Jhawar added.

Meanwhile, renowned dermatologist Dr JS Chhabra has appealed to people to beware of dry colours as they too are harmful and can cause skin burn and irritation. The week that follows Holi typically sees a 40% rise in certain medical conditions – rashes and allergies, mostly in children and young adults.

“If one wants to enjoy Holi without risk, try homemade natural colors like turmeric which gives the yellow colour; it can be mixed with gram flour to increase volume or with the beetroot,” Dr Chhabra said adding “Flowers like marigold or yellow chrysanthemums can also be crushed to get yellow colour. Henna and leaves of gulmohar can also be dried and powered to get a nice green and dried rose petals can be substituted for red.”

Don’t go to swimming pool with colours

Sharing cases of skin diseases during Holi week, Skin specialist Dr Anil Dashore said, “Many patients come to us with problem of skin irritation after playing colours in swimming pool. Colours already have harmful chemicals which react with chlorine in the water and cause skin diseases.”

Tips to play safe Holi

* Prefer playing with natural homemade colours. Your skin and hair will get necessary moisturizer with the use of skin-friendly natural products.

* Ensure better quality of colours. Use gulal instead of hard colours.

* Apply cream before and after playing Holi.

* Apply oil in hair before playing Holi so that it can be washed off easily.