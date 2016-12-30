Hit these party places in Indore to welcome 2017

2016 finally getting over with bunch of disappointments, but to add to the excitement there is 2017 with lots of home and reasons to party. With New Year eve round the corner, we bring to you a list of party places in Indore. Put on your best dress, head to these places and enjoy.

Chilli Garden – For unlimited fun

Experience a grand New Year celebration at Chilli Garden with unlimited booze, food and entertainment. The party will be hosted by metal band Nicotine.

Where: Chilli Garden, Khandwa Road

Cost: Rs 1,700 – 6,500

Mustang – For spooky celebration

Ring in the New Year in a spooktacular style with unlimited drinks and delicious meal buffet. Put your best dress and dance throughout the night as DJs play some thrilling music.

Where: Mustang – The Lounge, Near Radisson Hotel, Vijay Nagar

Cost: Rs 2,500 – Rs 4,500

Calypso – For couples

Be the part of one of the biggest New Year celebration at Calypso as we approach the end of 2016. It is the time to indulge in celebration before stepping in 2017 with beautiful music, scrumptious food and unlimited drinks.

Where: Calypso, C-21 Mall, Vijay Nagar

Cost: Rs 6,000

Radisson Blu – For the perfect New Year meal

A celebration is incomplete without good food. The Creative Kitchen at the Radisson Blue Hotel has come up with an impressive menu from around the globe. Besides, there will also be an artistic presentations and a chat show to add to the fun factor. Don’t miss the fireworks as the clock strikes 12.

Where: The Creative Kitchen, Radisson Blue Hotel, Ring Road, Vijay Nagar

Cost: Rs 4,499 – Rs 7,499

Jal – For Vampire theme party

Dress yourself as vampire (opt for red, white or black) and head to the Jal. The restaurant will organise make-up artists to do your make over. Expect unlimited drinks, food, music and fun at the party.

Where: Jal – A Jungle Restaurant, Near Bilawali Lake, Khandwa Road

Cost: Rs 3,500