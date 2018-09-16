Hindi Diwas celebrations conclude

A two day long programme to mark ‘Hindi Diwas’ was organised at Shri Jain Diwakar College on Saturday. BEd first semester students organised story writing competition in which students participated enthusiastically. Chief guest for the first day was principal of Gujarati Samaj BEd College Kiran Dammani. Programme was conducted by Shobha Solanki and vote of thanks was proposed by Renu Jha. On the second day inter-college competitions were conducted in which more than 25 colleges participated. Winners of writing competition were Rakhi Shrivas, Uttama Banodha and Poonam Agarwal. Winners of solo singing competition were Hema Macchai, Shubhashish and Pravin Saini. On this occasion BEd principal Renu Jha educated students about importance of Hindi language. Programme on second day was presided over by college director Anjana Dhakad and was coordinated by Sunita Yadav.