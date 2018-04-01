Higher edn dept seeks info on exam centres without CCTV cameras

Indore : The department of higher education has sought a list of examination centres from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which don’t have closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The demand comes a day after chancellor Anandiben Patel directed the universities to ensure that all exams were conducted under CCTV camera surveillance.

In a letter addressed to DAVV registrar on Saturday, OSD (higher education) D P Singh said that vice-chancellors of all the universities have been asked to visit Bhopal on April 6 and give presentation before the chancellor on five-point agenda.

The agenda includes information on the status of installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres.

“A list of examination centres, which are having CCTV cameras, should be provided to department of higher education immediately. A separate list of the exam centres sans CCTV cameras should also be submitted,” the letter reads.

The DHE also sought to known the schedule of examination, dates of results, pending results for 2017-18 session and proposed academic calendar for 2018-19.

The department told DAVV that the chancellor would also seek status of automation project for which instructions were issued on October 2017.