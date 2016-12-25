Here traders do cops job, clear traffic jams

CHHAWANI ANAAJ MANDI CROSSING

Indore : Vehicles get stuck into each other’s way at Chhawani Anaaj Mandi Crossing everyday due to haphazard parking on the road side reducing width of the road. Movement of school buses adds to chaos and situation becomes very critical in the evenings. Residents and traders alike suffer the most.

Police claim that cops are deployed here every time while the residents and traders claim otherwise and said that cops are rarely seen in the area. When jams occur traders get on the road and clear the traffic and blame the jams on moving traffic on the main road and incoming traffic from mandi. The most common suggestion was that if cops are deployed in the area then the traffic can be regulated properly.

Vinod Maheshwari, a commuter, said that there is no problem during day time but as the evening sets chaos reign supreme while people visiting shops park their vehicles on the roads adding to the problems.

Dinesh Kadam said that if a cop is posted here then situation might improve a little bit because traffic is moving constantly and there is no check. Vehicles coming from by lanes just wade into oncoming traffic and this leads to jams.

Jitendra Mehta, another commuter, said that there should be awareness among people as to driving and parking so that jams do not occur plus cops should be deployed here to regulate the traffic.