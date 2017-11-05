Guru Nanak Jayanti: Loving people, serving needy and growing together

Indore : From ‘Amrit Vela’ (early morning) to night prayers, there were functions galore at various Gurdwaras in city as Sikh community celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti with religious fervour on Saturday.

Dressed in white and saffron, men and women of all age groups and walks of life celebrated the auspicious occasion in a special way. Women dressed in new clothes participated in mega kitchens for ‘langaars’. From walking and singing in ‘Prabhat Pheris’ to magnificent display of martial arts, the entire community came together attracting people from different communities as well.

Participating in the celebration, student Harneet Kaur said, “Guru is the ultimate teacher that guides and challenges us to strive for living well without harming others.” She explained that Guru Nanak was the first Sikh guru who helped needy and guided people to live well.

Remembering the guru and his teachings, the community members began their day with Asa-di-Var (morning hymns). “I go to temples, church and frequently come to Gurudwara because I feel at peace here,” homemaker Priyanka Sharma said.

She explained that though she cannot comprehend the language of hymns, the music is soothing and helps her find peace. “I participate in ‘sewa’ as well, because it helps me feel like a good person, and to be true cooking and eating with everyone is an irreplaceable pleasure,” Priyanka added.

Talking about her attachment with the day, businessman Narendra Singh said, “Life is not a straight line that does not bend; it is more like a rope that often twists in a way that we feel entangled.” He elaborated that guru gives directions and helps in staying peaceful even during tough times.

Sharing the details of the fest, Dr RS Makhani said, “Nanak gave us simple philosophy of serving people and growing together, which we need to pass on to our generations and spread for harmony in the world.” He explained that hymns recall teachings of the guru that sing of service and love.

“For example, women and men prepare ‘langar’ together as an indicator of equality, further this free communal lunch is served to everyone, irrespective of caste, class or creed,” Makhani said. He explained that every task has a lesson and meaning.

Talking about the day, student Gunjan Kaur said, “I feel happy during these celebrations because we all come together, meet friends and feel united.” She explained that everything done together brings happiness and connectivity to people in real-world.