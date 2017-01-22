GST registration: MP keen to overtake Gujarat , eyes 1st spot

Indore : Though, date of implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) is not yet confirmed, in the race for capturing first position in temporary registration, Madhya Pradesh is just 0.13% behind Gujarat, which is at place now. Traders of the city are trying hard to migrate to GST portal from the portal of state commercial tax department.

Process of providing temporary registration to traders in state started on November 30 and was to close on December 15. But looking at the enthusiasm of the traders, the last date was extended. As on January 20, Gujarat is at first place with 79.02% temporary registration, Madhya Pradesh second with 78.89%, Chhattisgarh 74.63% and Rajasthan 71.69%, officials sources informed. If 50-100 traders migrate their data from commercial tax department portal to GST portal, then MP could capture the first position. GST expert RS Goyal said that traders of the state are doing their best to get first position to the state. Out of total VAT registered tax payers of 267620 by January 20, 211129 have migrated to GST portal.