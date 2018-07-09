Green Warrior Rajendra Singh: In his farm, animals help people in farming & cleaning

Indore: With his innovative techniques and revolutionary ideas, 53-year-old government officer Rajendra Singh is producing healthy and organic products at his Bicholi farm. His techniques remind us of fairytales, where animals helped people in farming and cleaning.

Understanding the food chain and relationship between humans and animals, Singh believes it is possible to befriend and work with animals and insects. Sharing his story, he said, “I have been inclined towards nature since my childhood when I would plant trees randomly.” Saving from his income, Singh bought a farm about seven years back.

From his experience and experiments, he has devised interesting techniques to use animals for the benefit of humans. “The first problem that I faced was like every homemaker, ant attacks on food items, especially on jaggery that I had prepared,” Singh said.

Worried by the infestation, he wondered why ants were attacking his food. “They were hungry and love sweets, so if I would just provide them enough food then they would not attack my food and we can live in harmony,” Singh said. He tracked their movement and found their home inside switch board. “I put in a handful of flour and sugar inside the board and after that they never attacked my food instead cleaned my house from dead insects,” Singh said.

He explained that every animal needs two things to survive: food and favourable place to stay. “By understanding food chain, we can find a harmony with animals and live happily together,” Singh said. Following are techniques devised by him:

Solution for infestation by mice at home

It is very difficult to even poison mice, because they are very smart. The best way to scare mice away instead of killing them is derived by our hatred for hair in food.

Take some gram flour and blend it with jaggery to form a ball and then just put in a couple of small hair in that ball. Mice would be attracted to the delicious treat. However, hair sticking in their mouth and throat would cause them to vomit and steer clear of your house.

Mice eating away crops

We need to look at the food chain for eradicating mice. Mice are eaten by cats, but cats can easily be hunted by dogs. Mice are also favourite treat of snakes. Hence, having a couple of snakes in your farm is beneficial. Never fear them, as snake would not attack you unless frightened.

Cockroaches, mosquitoes, spiders and lizards

Cockroaches and mosquitoes are probably the best survivors, so getting rid of them entirely is not possible for humans. The best way to keep them at bay is stop hunting down lizards and spiders. Lizards and spiders never harm your food. They are carnivores feeding on cockroaches and mosquitoes keeping your house clean of diseases.

Delete pests from your farm

Pests always look for easy targets, so one way is to ensure that your crops are strong. We can ensure that by providing nutrition to our land. One can use blend of medicinal plants like neem, tulsi, sitafal (custard-apple), ramphal (bullock heart), datura, akra (crown flower), bael (Aegle marmelos), etc. More than 30 such varieties of plants are available that are generally offered to god during worship according to Hindu customs. You can blend any five such plants and create a concentrate. Spray this concentrate on your crops and pests will never be problem.