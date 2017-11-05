Girl commits suicide

Indore : A 24-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at her residence under Kanadiya police station area. The reason of her suicide could not be established as no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Kanadiya police station in charge ML Chouhan said that the girl was identified as Renuka of Sanchar Nagar. She was adopted by her maternal uncle in childhood. Her father and mother are staying in Bhopal. She was rushed to a hospital after she consumed poison on October 31 late night where she died during treatment. She was not in condition to give any statement since then so that the reason of her taking such step could not be known yet. The statements of her family members are being taken by the police to know the reason of the same.