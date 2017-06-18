Getting appointment at city passport kendra to become easier

Passport Seva Kendra in city has been facing a heavy rush as Ujjain and Dewas also fall under its jurisdiction, driving thousands of passport seekers from both the districts to Indore.

Indore : The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has decide to open new Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POSK) in 149 cities, out of which nine will be opened in MP, including Ujjain and Dewas. POSK in these to cities would lighter load of the city based Passport Centre Kendra.

Other cities of the state to have POPSK in head post offices are Betul, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, Sehore, Sidhi and Shivni. However, Indore too has something to rejoice in the development.

Sources expressed confidence that opening of POSK in Ujjain and Dewas will definitely help in reducing working load of the Passport Laghu Seva Kendra in Indore, making it easy for the kendra to provide appointments to a large number of passport seekers from the city, who have been waiting for the same for over one-and-a-half-month, since the inception of this centre in city on February 22, this year.

The Passport Laghu Seva Kendra in the city has been facing a heavy rush as Ujjain and Dewas also fall under its jurisdiction, driving thousands of passport seekers from both the districts to crowd the Indore centre.

Number of appointment of passport under tatkaal service is also very limited in the city. Thus, people who need urgent delivery of passport, apply to Bhopal, where they get appointment in just three to four days.

According to official information, the MEA and the department of posts (DOP) have decided to utilise the head post offices (HPO) and post offices in the country as Post Office Passport Seva Kendra for delivery of passport related services to the citizens of the country. The objective of this partnership is to extend passport related services on a larger scale and to ensure wider area coverage.

Under the first phase it was decided to open 86 POPSK in the country out of which 52 POPSK have become functional. MEA and DOP are working closely for the operationalisation of passport related services at the remaining 34 POPSK in the first phase.

However, following the successful functioning of these POPSK and the positive response received from the people, MEA and DOP have now decided to open POPSK in another 149 cities.