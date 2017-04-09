Fun spots to help families keep heat at bay

Cool Hangout for Summer

Indore : Soaring temperature in April has taken over people’s lives and overruled their relaxing walks. While everyone could not wait to spend time out in park under the sun, now they can’t find a place to escape the heat.

Last year, the Earth sweltered under the soaring temperatures in modern times for the third year in a row, US scientists said recently, raising new concerns about quickening pace of climate change.

Most of this temperature rise can be blamed to burning of fossil fuels like oil and gas, which send carbon dioxide, methane and other pollutants known as greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere and warm the planet.

Discussing the rising temperature, homemaker Anjali Gera said, “The rate at which we are burning fossil fuels and consuming natural resources, temperature rise is just first indication of the upcoming disaster.” She quoted on importance of conservation of resources and further inculcation of protective steps for environment.

Sharing some changes that everyone can incorporate, businessman Shankar Kishanlal said, “Cycling to work can help environment by reducing burning of fossil fuels and further we have to plant for more trees to help environment.”

While controlling environment and hoping that temperatures do not soar further is a long-term task, in short-term dealing with the big shinning sun and its heat is a troublesome task. Where there is a will, there is a way. Finding the way to entertain themselves, travel enthusiasts have been hunting around for fun spots to cool off the heat. Bringing the top five places where can find relief from heat and have fun with families.

Escape to comfortable water resorts

Situated along the majestic water front of river Narmada, Nammadus, a couple of resorts are fun for people to experience cool and calm getaway. A pristine and eco-friendly atmosphere combined with excellent facilities including the pools, adventure sports are common activities that are available here. Talking about her trip to Nammadus, businesswoman Viha Pandya Gadge shared, “I have a small baby, so we were comfortable in the pool and beautiful huts.” She elaborated that the huts were cool and fun experience. “We prefer resorts and comfortable places in summers as it is very difficult to stay night out without proper facilities,” she added.

Experience royalty and beauty of Maheshwar

With its exquisite buildings and culture, Maheshwar provides a royal getaway for Indore residents. Taking a weekend trip to this cultural palace, one can find time to cool down in Naramada River and explore naturally vented temples.

Whether for praying or admiring the architectural design, people prefer hanging out at this wonderful getaway. Sharing her experience, homemaker Anjali Khatri said, “I could not have found a better place to visit.” She felt summers go away after taking a dip in the river.

“Further, we saw lots ancient places and manufacturing of Maheshwari silk,” Anjali said.

Cool climate and fresh air in jungles

Most nature enthusiasts prefer travelling to jungles for a trek during summers, as it is cooler than city. Talking about his trip, businessman Arjun Chourasia said, “I love wildlife and the best way for me to cool down, even better than swimming, is walking through jungles.”

He explained that the weather is pleasing with chirping sounds of birds. Suggesting essentials for the trip, Chourasia said, “However, this trip should not be planned in the afternoon, only late evenings are best.”

The best jungle trek as suggested by Chourasia and his troop is near Khandwa. “One should not try getting in the jungle without a guide and good group,” he warned.

Shaded exploration of calm environment

Peaceful environment with beautiful skyline attracts people to Gommat Giri. While the natural beauty of this place is stunning, it is the hospitality and mannerism of people that makes tourist feel special.

Sharing his experience, engineer Satish Mishra said, “My experience at this place was beautiful, because I love the pace of life here.” He explained that people paid attention to little details and addressed each other with respect and consideration.

Gommat Giri is a modern design of temple, which is built on a hillock to signify the concept of mountains of immortality.

Bamboos, lotus and cool air for summer evenings

Escape into the lovely lotus lagoon where you can forget the hassles of the city and experience the wonders of nature at Gulawat-Badi Kamler. It is the perfect place for relaxing in the nature’s abode or a fun adventure ride.

It is a quick getaway where you can recharge your energies and bond with your family. The simple way of life in nearby villages inspires artists to write about the beauty of environment and painters often paint these scenic views on their canvas.

Sharing the memories of Dr GS Tuteja said, “For nature lovers, Gulawat-Badi Kamler is an ideal place to watch birds in their natural habitat.” Though water level has gone down considerably in the pond, it is still worth the drive. “There is a dense plantation of bamboos, which is rarely seen in cities,” he added.