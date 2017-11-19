Footprints @ IIM-I: Campus bustles with energy of over 200 ex-students

Indore : ‘Footprints’, the two-day annual alumni meet witnessed a rousing start on Saturday, as the campus was bustling with the energy of over 200 ex-students, who went to every nook and corner of the campus reviving old memories.

The inaugural ceremony took place in the presence of IIM director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Prof Manoj Motiani and Prof Kamal Kishore Jain along with the alumni chairperson Shubhabrata Basu.

The event was also attended by two senior most alums – Siddharth and Kapil. Other alumni members were also present at the event.

Professor Krishnan welcomed the alumni and mentioned the recent initiatives like the Alumni Connect magazine taken by the institute to build stronger alumni connect. He also talked about how the institute intended to include the alumni more directly and have a greater say in the institute functioning.

The IIM Indore video featuring various alumni was also showcased at the event which was marked by enthralling performances by Harmon-I and Vibes (the music and dance club of IIM Indore, respectively).

The event was followed by high tea and an interaction session between the alumni and the current students. Students got to learn a lot from their seniors.