FM Malaiya to inaugurate Janta Clinic tomarrow

Indore : State finance minister Jayant Malaiya will inaugurate Janta Clinic on Monday at Ram Nagar-Indra Nagar slum locality, where treatment and medicines will be available at concessional rates. Corporator of ward-6 Deepak Jain Teenu informed that the clinic will function daily from 9 am to noon, where experienced doctors will render service. Consultation and medicines will be provided at Rs 10 to patients. Camps will be organised at the clinic on every Sundays.