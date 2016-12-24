Five persons booked for abetment of suicide in Indore

Indore: Police have booked five persons for duping a man on the pretext of buying a plot and abetting his suicide. According to Rajeev Tripathi TI, Dwarikapuri, the man was identified as Gopal alias Manoj Sharma (49) a resident of New Dwarikapuri. Manoj had committed suicide on December 8 at his residence by hanging himself from the ceiling.

During the course of investigation, Manoj’s son Rajat told the police that one Tahir Ali had taken huge sums of money from his father with a promise of getting him a lot some time later.

Later four others— Kailash Sharma, Anand Kothari, Dheeraj Sharma and Sonu More started threatening his father and demanded more money. Loss of money and threats led his father to end his life, Rajat added.

Following an investigation into the allegations, the police booked Tahir Ali, Kailash Sharma, Anand Kothari, Dheeraj Sharma and Sonu More on charges of fraud and abetting suicide.

Dowry case

Police have registered cases against a woman’s husband and mother-in-law under Dowry Act and for abetting suicide under the IPC. According to Shivpal Singh Khushwah, TI of Bhawarkuwa police station, Ricky Parmar of Shriram Nagar, Palda had committed suicide on December 2. Investigation revealed that Ricky was being harassed to no end for dowry by her husband Ashish and mother-in-law Premlata which led her to commit suicide.

Woman beaten up

A woman, residing in Rajendra Nagar, beat up her elderly mother-in-law when she objected to her behavior.

Police have registered a case against Seema wife of Ishwar and a resident of Bijalpur. Apparently the elderly woman was irked when her daughter-in-law intervened during conversations and she fell upon her with a sugarcane and beat her up.