Five held with eight stolen mobile phones, two-wheeler

Indore : The police on Saturday arrested five people in connection with stealing mobile phones and two-wheeler in Annapurna area. One of the accused had bought goods from the accused.

According to Annapurna police station in-charge BL Mandloi, a suspect who was spotted in the CCTV footage while stealing valuables from dickey of scooter near Aditya Hospital a month ago was seen near Gopur Square on Friday. After information, a police team reached there and arrested the suspect.

He has been identified self as Laxman Vishwakarma of Sagar district. During questioning, Laxman confessed his crime and told police that he stays at Rishi Palace Colony. A plastic bag, in which a gold chain, a gold ring, Rs 2000 and four ATM cards were kept were recovered from the accused.

He confessed that he stole mobile phones and two two-wheelers from other parts of the city too. One vehicle was stolen with help of accomplice Shubham Rathore of Rishi Palace Colony. The police have recovered the vehicle.

Following the lead given by Laxman, police arrested Shubham, Manish Vishwakarma Rajkumar Nagar, Idris of Chandan Nagar and Badal Vishwakarma of Pratap Nagar area of the city. Accused Manish and Badal are Laxman’s nephews who sold stolen goods in the market.