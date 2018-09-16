Free Press Journal
Home / Indore / Five arrested with 2-kg of silver, gold ornaments

Five arrested with 2-kg of silver, gold ornaments

— By Our Staff Reporter | Sep 16, 2018 12:25 am
Indore : Police arrested five people with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Betma on Friday night.

Betma police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Sisodiya said police received information that men are roaming near Ghatabillod bridge on Mhow-Neemuch Road and their activities are suspicious.

After information, police team cordoned off the area and arrested Gajendra, Ajju, Raj, Gajju and Rishikesh with weapons.


During questioning, the armed accused allegedly confessed to planning robbery. Two bikes, two swords, silver ornaments weighing two kilograms of silver and gold ornaments were recovered from accused. The accused have been booked under Sections 399, 402 of IPC and 25 of Arms Act.

The police are trying to know about their criminal past. Police suspect that jewellery recovered from accused was stolen by them. Further investigation is on.

