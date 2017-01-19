First liver transplant successful in Indore

Indore: A person declared brain dead saved life of four patients even as liver transplant was done successfully for the first time in the city on Wednesday.

Also, green corridor was created for the 15th time in the city to transport a heart to New Delhi.

After family members of Dewas-based Chandrapal Singh Rajawat, who was declared brain dead at a private hospital here on Tuesday evening, gave their consent to donate his organs – heart, liver, two kidneys and corneas.

“The donor has given a new lease of life to four patients. While his liver has been transplanted to a 60-year-old Ajay Agrawal, his kidneys saved lives of 18-year-old Arpit Agrawal and 46-year-old Mukta Karamchandan,” said Dr Sanjay Dixit of Indore Society for Organ Donation.

While Ajay Agrawal and Mukta Karamchandan are locals, Aprit hails from Rajgarh and was undergoing treatment in the city.

Dr Dixit said that the complex liver transplant surgery was performed at Choithram Hospital by a team led by Dr Ajay Jain and Dr Vineet Gautam.

The hospital had given permission for performing liver transplant surgeries about two months ago and this was the first surgery done since then.

Apart from this, a green corridor was created at 9:30 am from Choithram Hospital to city airport for transporting Rajawat’s heart to AIIMS, New Delhi.

“At AIIMS, the Rajawat’s heart was transplanted to 46-year-old Neelam, a resident of Rohtak,” Dixit said.

Resident of village Mundaheda in Dewas, 46-year-old Rajawat was injured in a road accident on January 15. He was admitted to a hospital in Ujjain that referred him to a private hospital in Indore. He was declared brain dead on Thursday evening after which his body was shifted to Choithram Hospital for harvesting his organs on the consent of the deceased patient.