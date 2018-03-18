Fire in 3 factories, goods worth lakhs gutted

Indore : Fire broke out in three factories on Sanwer Road area destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees on Friday night. Three two-wheelers were also damaged in the fire. However, no casualty was reporter during the incident.

According to police fire brigade services officials, the incident took place late in the evening in Avantika Nagar; however, people first spotted the smoke billowing from one of the factories at around 11.30 pm and informed the police as well as fire brigade.

Following the tip-off, fire fighters rushed to the spot but by then the raging flames spread to two adjacent packaging units. The fire fighters had to use more than six tanks of water and it took them over four hours to completely put off the flames. Three two-wheelers parked outside the factory were also heavily gutted in the incident.

The reason of the fire is said to be electric short circuit in the factory owned Ajay Lakhani. Due to presence of inflammable goods in the units the fire later spread to Kamalnayan Goyal’s packaging unit and further to Imran Ali’s unit.

Raw material, machines, aluminium goods and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees and some vital documents were destroyed in the fire.

Office catches fire

A fire broke out in an office located on the first floor of Bakhatgarh Tower spreading panic like situation in the area on Saturday night. According to SI Santosh Dubey of fire services, the incident took place at around 9.30 pm. Local residents spotted the flames and smoke billowing out of the building and immediately informed fire brigade and police. They also tried to douse the flames by themselves but in vain. Later, fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the flames. Dubey said that the office belongs to Pankaj Jain and was closed at the time of the incident. It was believed that the incident occurred due to electric short circuit. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were reportedly destroyed in the incident.