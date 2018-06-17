‘Festive celebration is above religion and profession’

Eid celebrated with gaiety

Indore : The members of Muslim community celebrated Eid with fervour and gaiety in the city on Saturday. The day began with special prayers at mosques where people greeted each other.

District collector Nishant Warwade and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra reached Sadar Bzaar Idgah in the the morning to greet Muslims including city quazi Dr Ishrat Ali.

Talking about importance of Eid, regional head Danish Qureshi said, “Eid for me is about family, peace and blessings from universal energy.” He always spends the day with his family trying to make them smile.

“One should always share and do charity but we often forget our family in rat race of life,” Qureshi said. Eid for him defines family and love.

Sharing her thoughts, homemaker Zenab Khan said, “I feel grateful to have been blessed with a life to bring positive changes.” She believes that ultimate goal of every individual is to find God.

Talking about the blending of cultures, businessman Mohammad Ansari said, “We celebrate Eid with non-Muslim businessmen as well. Most of my friends wait for ‘sheer khurma’ to complete their lunch.” His friends also throw dinner party for his family.

“Eid is about everyone coming together,” martial arts trainer Sayeed Alam said. He organises feast and get-together for all his friends.

“I feel people get blessings during Ramzan and there is no better way to get blessings than spreading smiles,” homemaker Asita Sharma said. She threw a party for her Muslim friends.

Sharing his views, hotelier Zafar Sheikh said, “Life is above divisions. We might have different ways to celebrate festivals and follow different customs. But above all, we are humans who celebrate blessing called life.”