Fee Regulation Act to be enforced from 2018-2019, says minister

Indore : State education minister Deepak Joshi said that Fee Regulation Act will be enforced from academic session 2018-19 to control unexplained hike in schools fees.

Talking to Free Press, Joshi said that with annual fee hike touching 17 percent, parents had been demanding explanation for increase in school fees. He said that Fee Regulation Act will be applicable on every school in Madhya Pradesh including private schools.

“Fee Regulation Act will restrict schools from hiking fee by more than 10 percent,” he said and added that if a school wishes to hike fee between 10 to 15 percent, it will require permission from a committee formed by parents and representatives.

According to Joshi, clearance is mandatory for every school running in the state. “In case, schools want to hike fee above 15 percent, then they will need permission from the state,” he said. The violators of the Act will be penalised and their affiliation may be cancelled.