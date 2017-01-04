Fake currency racket busted

Rs 2,000 fake currency notes of over Rs 8 lakh recovered

Ujjain: The local police while arresting four out of seven youths of a gang involved in making fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 post-demonetisation, recovered fake currency of Rs 8 lakh from their possession, besides huge quantity of manufacturing materials.

SP Manohar Verma on Tuesday told a press conference that Mahakal police arrested two boys Shubham Rathore and Lucky Rathore on a tip off regarding using of fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 at a petrol pump near Dharambadala on Barnagar Road. On investigation the police recovered two fake notes of Rs 2,000 bearing the same number 6BA464837. The police also seized their bike (MP13 DZ 623)7.

Mahakal police registered a case in this regard under sections 489 (G) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. During the interrogation Lucky told the police that he received the fake currency notes from Suraj Namdev. On his statement, the police arrested Suraj (22) son of Harishankar Namdev, resident of Piplinaka and Uday Jain (26) son of Deepachand Jain, resident of Indira Nagar with one printer, scanner, monitor, CPU, keyboard, bond paper and fake currency notes worth Rs 8 lakh.

The police launched a manhunt to arrest accused Lalit Tiwari, son of Govind Tiwari, a resident of Nagababa ki Talai, Mayank Modh, son of Trilok Kumar Modh, resident of Patel Nagar and Kamlesh Rathore, resident of Bilotipura in this regard so that they may know about how many notes they had used and their connection with other rackets. ASP Amrendra Singh, CSP Kotwali Sachin Sharma, Mahakal police TI Ajeet Tiwari and sub-inspector Shankuntala Dodve bursted the racket.