Externed criminal arrested

Indore : A criminal, who was externed from the district for nine months, was arrested by city crime branch from Lasudiya area on Saturday.

According to ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh, a tip off was received that notorious criminal of Pardeshipura area, who was externed from the district in September, was roaming in Lasudiya area.

Swinging into action, a team of crime branch cordoned off the area and arrested accused Golu Chikna alias Marmat. He was staying in the city for last three days and was violating the order of district administration. Accused Golu told the police that during his externed period, he went to his friends place in Jaipur and stayed there for about a month. Later, he arrived in the city three days ago. Notably, Golu was an accused of killing a youth following an argument in Pardeshipura area in year 2010 when he was a minor and was released from jail within two months. After that he got involved in two cases of attempt to murder, stabbing, assault, kidnapping and rape between year 2012 and 2016. He was earlier arrested by police for violating externed order in 2015.