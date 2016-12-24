‘Expensive’ Hobby: Man with ‘note’ worthy collection in Indore

Indore: When the whole country wants to get rid of banned notes, there is a man who gushes over the hobby of owning old currencies.

Puneet Purohit, a 34-year-old businessman, has a vast collection old notes worth Rs 3 lakh having ‘786’ unique format as on December 23.

The collection contains ascending- descending digits, star-mark, same digits, reverse digits, repeated digits, special date matching and other fancy number currency notes ranging from Re 1 to Rs 2000.

His penchant for the number 786 extends further. Purohit even has notes with serial number matching his mobile number, vehicle number all ending with the familiar trilogy. Besides, he also possesses dollars of the same serial number.

Purohit said he had been collecting these notes for the last 20 years. However, post-demonetisation he has been forced to part away with his ‘lucky charm’. Elaborating on the reasons behind starting his collection, he told Free Press, ‘a few years back, I wasn’t aware that ‘786’ was considered an auspicious number by the Muslim community.

Ever since I came know of this lucky charm, my interest in collection increased.

Now it has become a passion.” As people save for holidays, parties and possessions, I collect notes and my family has always been supportive about this, he added.

As to whether he feels his luck has lessened after depositing the notes, Purohit said, ‘not really’. Coincidentally, the first new Rs 2000 note that my family got after the demonetisation also had 786 in the serial number!”

He also owns notes with unique serial numbers 000786, 012345, 001001, 100000, 000007, 515151 and many more which are quite rare.

While a few appreciate Purohit’s hobby, many term it as waste of time and money.

“Doubting Thomases have failed to dampen my zeal. I have collected 786 notes since childhood and now that it’s time to return old notes, I am sad but have not lost hope. I will start collecting such notes again,” he said.