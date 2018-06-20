Errors in CET forms cost students dear

Indore: Making mistake in online application forms of common entrance test conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) for admission in a dozen teaching departments cost students heavily. They were denied admission in courses under CET during counselling on Monday.

Disappointed, students reached RNT Marg campus and told vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad that they were denied admission in CET courses as they had mistakenly ticked an option seeking to know if they were domicile of Madhya Pradesh.

“We are residents of Madhya Pradesh but by mistake ticked the wrong option in the application form. We have domicile certificates but university officers are not accepting it now,” the aggrieved students told V-C. They said about 200 students who had made similar mistake were returned from the first round of counselling.

Dhakad told them that he can do little in the matter. He, however, said that the university would consider their case after the first round of counselling was over. He said candidates with bonafide domicile certificates would be allowed to participate in second counselling round. The date of second counselling will be decided after June 23.