Elderly woman dies as speeding mini truck hits

Indore : A 65-year-old woman was killed after a speeding mini truck hit her near Loha Mandi on late Friday night. She was going to her relatives place when the accident occurred. According to police, the deceased was been identified as Bhanwarbai, a resident of Jeevandeep Colony.

She was going to one of her relatives place with nephew Ramchandra when the mini truck hit their vehicle in Juni Indore area. Bhanwarbai fell down and came under the wheel of mini truck. The errant driver managed to flee from the scene. Local residents rushed her to a hospital but she could not be saved. Police are examining CCTV footage around the spot to identify the truck and its driver.