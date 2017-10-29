Indore : An egg trader from Burhanpur was duped of Rs 90,000 by a conman in the name of giving him good quality eggs in cheap price on Friday. The victim has lodged a complaint with police in this regard. Sheikh Zuber of Burhanpur had given a written complaint to Tukoganj police on Saturday and stated that a man introducing self as Amzad Khan had approached him in Burhanpur and told that he was a poultry farm owner and could supply him eggs in cheap price compared to other poultry farm owners. The accused also gave him a visiting card and called him to the city to finalised deal.
Egg trader duped of Rs 90,000 by conman
