Egg trader duped of Rs 90,000 by conman

Indore : An egg trader from Burhanpur was duped of Rs 90,000 by a conman in the name of giving him good quality eggs in cheap price on Friday. The victim has lodged a complaint with police in this regard.

Sheikh Zuber of Burhanpur had given a written complaint to Tukoganj police on Saturday and stated that a man introducing self as Amzad Khan had approached him in Burhanpur and told that he was a poultry farm owner and could supply him eggs in cheap price compared to other poultry farm owners.

The accused also gave him a visiting card and called him to the city to finalised deal. On Friday Zuber made a phone call to the accused when he called him at a building in Tukoganj area.

The accused reached there and told that his office is in the building but he was busy to leave for offering namaz. Accused later took Rs 90,000 from him and told that they will talk about the deal after namaz. They reached a mosque from where the accused fled with cash.

Victim again reached his office just to come to know that no person with this name runs any office there. After that Zuber lodged a complaint with police. Police said that they will file any case only after investigating the matter.