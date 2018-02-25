‘Eco-friendly interiors, architecture are in trend’

IIID Showcase

Indore : Interior design experts said that the rise in awareness about environment protection has inspired designers to opt for eco-friendly products for decorating everything including their houses. Experts held deliberations on the subject during the third day of Institute of Indian Interior Designers event on Saturday.

“Earlier, there was no concept of using eco-friendly products in interiors and architecture. There is also rise in awareness about reusing waste products,” IIID Indore chapter chairman Paresh Kapde said.

On the third day of expo, artists Richa Durgiya and Dhwani Shah organised painting workshop. Panel discussions on ‘Defining Designs’ by Sanjay Shrivastav, Shaunak Ghodke and Pragati Jain were also held.