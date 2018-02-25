Dr Sunil Narang removed on plaint of irregularities

BMT unit in MYH

Indore : Acting on the complaints of irregularities in establishment of bone marrow transplant unit, dean Dr Sharad Thora removed Dr Sunil Narang as unit in-charge on Saturday.

Dr Narang was removed after a complaint was lodged by Consumer Services Welfare Council with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Council vice-president Sunil Vohra said that Dr Narang was removed after the complaint. “MGM Medical College administration should also probe the appointment of unit’s consultant,” Vohra said.

He alleged that the unit was established at a cost, which was 10 times more the normal cost. Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr V S Pal confirmed that Dr Narang has been removed but declined to give the reason. He said that dean can reveal the reasons.