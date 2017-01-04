Don’t pollute Chambal: Collector

Morena: Collector Vinod Sharma wrote to project director of highway authority Gwalior. He has informed the worship material is thrown into the Chambal river which polluting its water.

The area around the river is notified from the name National Chambal Sanctuary which is a restricted area. Any form of pollution cannot be spread from the perspective of crocodile protection. Due to the absence of net the river water is getting polluted. There is a constant threat for aquatic life and the life of wild animals.