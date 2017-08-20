‘Don’t focus on granular B-plans, if you have one big idea’

Two-day i5 summit kicks off

Indore : i5 Summit, Central India’s largest entrepreneurship summit organised by IIM Indore and IIT Indore, commenced on Saturday with a keynote address by Venktesh Shukla, ex-chairman of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) and currently general partner at Monta Vista Capital and president of Foundation for Excellence.

Shukla talked about how the time is ripe to be an entrepreneur in India, due to availability of capital and government push to entrepreneurship. He appreciated the fact that tier two cities in India are taking up the entrepreneurship mantle. He said that start-ups are inherently risky but at the same time, if entrepreneurs get that one ‘big idea’, they should not focus on granular B-plans and spreadsheets, but instead stick with it to bring it to fruition.

The next event to be held was Social Entrepreneur, the flagship event which witnessed social start-ups attempting to bring about a positive change in the society presenting their pitches to Anand Govind Alluri, founder of Govind Capital, and Professor Subin Sudhir.

The event began with food bank ATM (Any Time Meal), an innovative idea to bridge the gap between wastage and hunger and was followed by ‘Janta Choupal’, a ‘Smart App’ for a ‘Smart City’, essentially a political social media platform in order to create effective governance in the city of Indore. This was followed by Team Udaan, an initiative to provide low-cost sanitary napkins and further create a self-sustaining business model for rural women in the Kharsod village of Madhya Pradesh.

Impressed by their pitch, Alluri decided to give them an on-the-spot offer of Rs 5 lakhs. The team following this was Scrap Buzz, which presented an alternative opportunity to recycle scrap automotives in order to create utility products. The final team to present was ‘Gaonmart’, a social venture based in the small district of Jhabua, aiming to create a profitable venture out of organic produce and bamboo baskets that the residents had to offer. Alluri expressed his desire to collaborate with them and offered them funding of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Workshop on effectiveness in creativity

The workshop on effectiveness in creativity held by S Subramanyeswar, chief strategy officer and Vikas Mehta, CMO, Mullenlowe Lintas Group helped the audience answer a question: How to build brands that engage many and reap long term dividends of having a powerful central idea for the brand.

Speaker series, panel discussion, chai pe charcha

The speaker series featured Rajiv Srivatsa, founder, Urban Ladder, Varun Raina, marketing head, Airbnb and Dheeraj Sinha, chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett, speaking on various topics. The panel discussion, which featured Gautam Raj Anand, founder and CEO, Hub Hopper, Tushar Chhabra, Founder, CRON Systems, Sandesh C, COO, Chai Point and Vaibhav Agarwal, founder and CEO Inc42 addressed the question “What does the next decade hold for Indian start-ups?” This was followed by an informal networking session Chai Pe Charcha, where students get to interact with industry stalwarts over tea and snacks.