Doctors’ protest forces IMC to roll up sleeves

Mayor holds meeting with IMA delegation to discuss plan of action, assures of implementing their suggestions with immediate effect.

Indore : Protest by doctors over increasing cases of vector borne disease in city and department inaction bore fruits on Saturday, as mayor Malini Gaud swung into action and convened a meeting with a delegation of Indian Medical Association to discuss the damage control measure.

The mayor asked the delegation of protesting doctors to provide their suggestion in controlling the outbreak of the disease and also, assured them of implementing the suggestions with immediate effect.

“We met the mayor on Saturday and submitted our suggestions to her. We also requested her to ask both Chief Minister and health minister to set up a virology lab in Indore at the earliest to expedite detection of diseases and thus, help provide early treatment to patients,” president of IMA-Indore, Dr Sanjay Londhe said.

Elaborating on their suggestions, Dr Londhe said, “We requested the mayor to get public toilets in city cleaned every day and check stagnation of water at any place in the city. IMC has recently placed water tanks outside public toilets which might have served as breeding ground of larvae, further fuelling the outbreak.”

Among other key measures to check the outbreak, the doctors suggested non-stop fogging for ten days in the city and pouring oil on stagnated water to check breeding of mosquitoes.

“We have also suggested taking help from the MGM Medical College doctors to efficiently communicate with people and spread awareness on the diseases,” Londhe said.

According to IMA officials, the mayor accepted all the suggestions and directed concerned officials of malaria department to start fogging from July, next year.

Fresh virology lab proposal yet to reach govt, courtesy PWD apathy

While people can’t wait more to have a virology lab in city that would expedite early detection of diseases, as in the lab’s absence patients are getting test report of their samples at least after four days, delaying their targeted treatment, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration is still awaiting the construction map from public works department (PWD) to proceed ahead with their new proposal of setting up the much-needed virology lab. Dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sharad Thora said “We will send a new proposal for establishing the lab in Indore. The lab will be of Level III structure and cost of the establishment will also be increased. We are awaiting the map from PWD and hopefully, the proposal would be sent to government within a week.” Earlier, government had sanctioned a sum of Rs 1.80 crore for setting up the lab, but the facility is yet to see the day of light.