Direct recruitment under Model Service Rule-2018: MGMMC urges court to listen to their side before acting on petitions

Files caveat to avoid legal hurdles in recruitment of profs and associate profs in college

Indore: Aimed at avoiding legal hurdles in recruitment of professors and associate professors in college, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) has filed a caveat in court on Saturday.

Through the move, the college administration requested the court to listen to their as well as state government’s side of the story before acting on any of the petitions filed pertaining to the direct recruitment under Model Service Rule-2018 in the medical college.

As many as 21 posts of professor and 47 posts of associate professor are lying vacant in the college and the government has ordered the autonomous bodies to fill up the posts at college level to cope up the scarcity of faculties and also, get necessary head counts for the new colleges to be started in the state.

“We have filed a caveat against the petitions filed pertaining to the direct recruitment in MGMMC to avoid any legal hurdle in the process. Application for the posts has been invited and the interview will be scheduled as early as possible,” dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sharad Thora said.

The last date for applying for the posts is Monday (March 5) after which the college administration would schedule interviews for the associate professors and professors.

The medical colleges in state will not have to wait for public service commission exam for recruitment in the colleges as they can directly recruit associate professors and professors as selection process would be conducted by the four-member committee consisting divisional commissioner, dean and two professors.

The committee can also take decision on promotion of faculties as per the requirement of available posts. However, priority of the recruitment would be given to new medical colleges which are going to be started soon in Ratlam, Khandwa, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Shahdol and Datia.

“The committee can also take services of retired professors for one to three years but they will have to follow the process of recruitment and priority would be given to the current faculties. Faculties, who do not come under the autonomous body, will work on deputation,” Dr Thora said.

Direct recruitment injustice to senior faculties: Docs

With Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College starting direct recruitment process for the post of professors and associate professors in the college, many doctors expressed unhappiness as now, people will get direct posting equal to them which they could manage only after years of dedicated service. A senior professor wishing anonymity said that the “Direct recruitment is injustice to the senior faculties. But, as government has linked it with scarcity of doctors and establishment of new colleges, no one can even protest.”