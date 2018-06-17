Direct flight for Lucknow soon

Indore : After starting direct flights to Allahabad from Saturday, the direct flight for Lucknow may start soon. Sources said Jet Airways is planning to launch direct flight to Uttar Pradesh capital from next month. At present, the city has flight for Lucknow via Jaipur. A large number of people from UP work in the city and the flight will help them to reach their home town on same day. Earlier in the day, the maiden flight from Allahabad landed with 67 passengers at the city airport at 12.20 pm. As soon the flight landed, it was welcomed by water cannon salute at the runway. This flight will help passengers who have to catch early hour foreign flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport.