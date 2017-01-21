Dipika is chairperson of ICSI, Indore

Indore: CS Dipika Kataria was elected chairperson and CS Anurag Gangrade secretary of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, (ICSI) Indore Chapter for the year 2017. Both are currently working as practising company secretaries in Indore. Senior company secretary & regional council member from Indore Ashish Karodia was elected unanimously as treasurer of Western India Regional Council of ICSI for 2017.

Previously Dipika Kataria was vice chairperson of the Indore Chapter in 2016. After the election, she said her first work was to focus on infrastructure of the local chapter and provide best services to members and students of ICSI and also to organise better qualitative programmes. In the history of Indore Chapter, Dipika is only the second women chairperson. Dipika said she would try to authorise CS also for practice of VAT and SGST matters. CS Shyam Agrawal from Jaipur was elected president of ICSI and CS Makarand Lele from Pune was elected vice-president of ICSI for 2017.

ICSI is a premier professional body set up under Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of company secretaries in India.