Despite increase in awareness, organ donation fares abysmally

Indo-Spain bilateral ties on cooperation in organ transplantation to boost donation,

Indore : National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) director Dr Vimal Bhandari believes despite substantial increase in awareness among people about organ donation all across the country, a big gap between demand and supply of organs still persists.

“About two lakh new entries are added each year to the list of patients, seeking kidney transplant. Similarly, about 50,000 persons are waiting for heart and liver transplants. The rate of transplant surgeries is not much impressive, as only 7,500 patients get kidney transplantation, and while transplantation of liver and heart stand at merely 1,500 and 50 respectively. As against one lakh cornea requirements annually, we are only able to procure just 25,000,” Dr Bhandari said.

NOTTO has received organ donation pledges from 13 lakh people all across the country, but this is nothing when compared to the country’s population of 125 crore.

Talking about the steps to improve organ donation and transplant procedure and increase awareness among people, the director of NOTTO said “Amid many steps in boosting up organ donation awareness, the signing of a bilateral agreement with Spain on cooperation in organ transplantation is the major one. Spain is a world leader in organ donation and it is a welcome move by the government. However, the minutes of the meeting and agreement has not been disclosed yet.”

NOTTO has also invited a delegation of Spain for the meeting and training purpose.

Dr Bhandari also emphasised on registration of hospitals with NOTTO and said that the number is low, but it will increase soon as they have asked all the hospitals to register with them and started working for the cause.

‘Indore much better than Bihar, UP, Jharkhand’

While no decision has been taken yet on establishing the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and it is still pending with the ministry to decide where the centre will be established in state, Dr Bhandari appreciated the work done by officials and doctors of Indore. “I cannot tell the ranking of cities or states but Indore has taken a substantial leap in organ donation and transplant. As many as 19 green corridors were created in city yet and it is a big number as Indore is comparatively small from many metro cities,” he said. Dr Bhandari added that the state like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand must learn from Indore as not a single step has been taken by them yet.