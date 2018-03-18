‘Dept showing step motherly attitude towards in-service faculties’

Secretary of MPMTA, Dr Rokade said that the medical education department had been showing step motherly attitude towards the in-service faculties. “On the one hand, while they were not allowing any faculty to pursue the super specialty courses and have even stopped salaries of three faculties who had gone to study the courses, on the other they are favouring the super specialty degree holders in the recruitment,” he wondered. “Salaries of Dr Shiv Shankar Sharma, Dr Archana Kushwah and another faculty have been stopped by the department for going to study super specialty course,” he clarified, adding that Dr Mathur had raised the issue with the dean and the association will also lodge their protest in the matter with the commissioner and ACS as well.