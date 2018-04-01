DAVV to seek IMC’s help for Clean India Mission course

Indore : Days after announcing plans to launch an elective (optional) course as part of Clean India Mission, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Saturday stated that it would prepare modules of the course in consultation with Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

“University Grants Commission directed us to start an elective course under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We will take help of IMC in making curriculum for the course,” vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad told reporters.

He said IMC played a key role in getting cleanest city tag for Indore. “We will take advantage of its expertise in making modules of Swachh Bharat course,” Dr Dhakad said. He also said that the students would be provided theoretical and practical knowledge about cleanliness.

At its meeting held on March 20, the UGC approved to provide two credits to students who will undertake elective course under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). This will be 15-day or 100-hour course.

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellors of universities, the UGC stated: “In the summer internship, it is expected that the students will not only participate in the overall cleanliness drive in the villages/slums but would also help in setting up systems for sustaining cleanliness/ sanitation efforts under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.”

The letter added, “These efforts are expected to provide a great learning experience in Indian context to the students across the country and would help in improving the overall quality of education.”

“CBCS is offered in university teaching departments at DAVV. So, we are going to start Swachh course there. Later, we will ensure that autonomous colleges also launch it,” Dr Dhakad said.