DAVV to conduct exams under CCTV camera surveillance

Indore : Following direction by higher education department, all the exams conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya will be carried out under CCTV camera surveillance.

An order released by the department on Thursday read “A meeting presided by Governor Anandiben Patel was held in Khajuraho, on February 20, regarding universities in which the Governor has ordered the department to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in exam hall of the centres in every exam conducted by the university.” The university has also ordered the universities to record the interviews of PhD aspirants as well.

DAVV is going to conduct examinations of various under graduate courses in the first week of April and it will be organised at 70 centres across the city. However, not more than 20 centres are equipped with CCTV cameras and it will be hard for the university to conduct the exams with new arrangements.