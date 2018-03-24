Indore: DAVV legal cell in charge puts chancellor in legal trouble

Indore: In an ironical paradox, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) legal cell in charge Dr Archana Ranka has sued chancellor, vice chancellor and one other of the university for debarring her from exam and related confidential works while still continuing in the office meant for defending the institute and thus, the respondents in the case.

The grave issue may be raised by the chancellor Anandiben Patel during her visit to DAVV for convocation ceremony scheduled on March 30. Meanwhile, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has served notice on the chancellor, VC and exam controller directing them to file reply by April 9.

The notice was issued on the petition filed by Ranka earlier. Unfolding the past, three years ago while being head of School of Law, DAVV, Ranka had invited protests from NSUI activists over alleged illegal promotion of three “ineligible students” to advanced semesters. Citing the irregularity, the university through an order dated May 2, 2015, had removed her from the headship, a decision which was challenged by Ranka in court.

The court on May 8, 2017 had asked Ranka to make representation before the then vice chancellor Prof DP Singh and directed him to consider her representation. The then VC however rejected the prayer of Ranka on May 27/28, 2015 even as exam controller on September 15, 2016 issued an order debarring her from all the exam and related confidential works for a period of three years.

She alleged that exam controller had issued order without issuing any show cause notice to her and without affording her any opportunity of hearing. She also had filed an application with the chancellor on November 4, 2016 against the exam controller’s order but it was rejected on September 7, 2017.

In her petition, Ranka said that the “Impugned action on the part of the respondents was manifestly illegal, highly unreasonable, unfair, unconstitutional, and unprincipled and in violation of the petitioners fundamental rights guaranteed by Articles 14 and 16 of Indian Constitution.” She demanded the court to quash the order dated September 15, 2016 and September 7, 2017.

EC not informed about case during last meet

The issue to remove Ranka from the post of in charge of legal cell was raised in the last executive council meeting held on March 9 following protest by NSUI activists but the VC and some other members supported her. EC member KK Tiwari said that they were not told by the administration during EC meeting that she had sued the top brass of the university, including the chancellor, and yet holding the position of legal cell at DAVV.

“Had we were told we would have got her removed immediately,” Tiwari said adding that he would write to the VC asking him to withdraw Ranka from the position immediately. A senior officer said “It is morally incorrect on her part to continue on the post which monitors all legal cases against DAVV when she herself had filed a case against the university administration.”