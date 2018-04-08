DAVV: Aspirants will be allowed to take question papers

Indore : Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Saturday postponed the examination of doctoral entrance test (DET) by almost a month and now the examination will be held on May 13. University postponed the dates of the exam due to strike by non-teaching employees association, which was called off few days back.

DAVV has already announced plans to hold exams for PhD and MPhil entrance exam separately. MPhil examination will be held on June 3.

Chairman of PhD Cell at DAVV Professor V S Gupta said, “We have to postpone the exams as the preparations for conducting the exams couldn’t be completed due to long strike of non-teaching employees. However, MPhil entrance test will be conducted on the scheduled date, i.e. June 3.”

Gupta said that they will allow the aspirants to take the question papers with them for the first time. Earlier, the paper was submitted with the invigilator after the examination.

“Multiple sets of the paper will be prepared and the answer keys will also be uploaded on the website. We will also invite objections on the answer keys and results will be declared only after addressing them,” he said.

DET will be conducted for admission in 43 subjects and MPhil examination will be conducted in 22 subjects. Total vacancies in PhD courses are nearly 500 whereas 420 vacancies exist in MPhil courses.

Gupta said that the number of vacancies in PhD can increase after guides will disclose exact number of vacant seats with them. Last date for applying for the examination has also been extended till April 9. Earlier, the last date for applying for the exams was March 26. The exam fee for each exam is Rs 1000 and both the exams, it is Rs 1500.