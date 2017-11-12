Datoda Lake: You can check out any time you like, but can never leave

Indore : Meditating and partying come together at Datoda lake where adventure enthusiasts to peace seekers, all meet in harmony.

With weather cooling down and vacations coming up, it is the perfect time to take a long weekend break and have a nourishing day out.

Set amid beautiful waterfalls and scenic getaways, this place is an escape to calmness and beauty. Whether it is catching up with friends or discovering self in isolation, the lake is no doubt a perfect gateway. With its vast and untouched colours of nature, the place is a must visit site for anyone who loves adventure or some good family time or spiritual finding of self.

After all, sitting by a calm brook to trekking in nearby areas, one can spend a holiday at the place completely in their own way.

THE ROUTE

Situated at about 25 kilometres from Free Press office, Datoda lake is a quick getaway from the hustle bustle of city to nature’s abode. One can comfortably drive to Datoda village and then hike to the lake. Moving out of the city, take ring road and then further take a turn to bypass from Pipliyahana square. Crossing Ralamandal continue straight towards Morod. After reaching Bardari, take right to reach Datoda. Remember to check with locals as the village has many a complicated routes.

Perch upon marigolds like gaudy butterfly

Surrounded by marigolds, the lake is calm and clean. Be it a group visit with family and friends or an exclusively personal tour, one can

always enjoy the picturesque scenic beauty of the place. Families often prefer carrying cycles to the lake and experience a dash of village life. It is always a good idea to plan games and carry utensils to cook food. Music system

can be carried and used in daytime for partying.

Travel Advisory

n Carry stove and other utensils to cook food there or keep stock of food, as there are no restaurants or outlets

n One must carry bottled water to avoid wandering for drinking water

n Carry picnic mat to sit around and enjoy your meal

n Put on your walking shoes for a trek of at least 2 kilometre to reach the lake