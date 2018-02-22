DIGs, SPs of all eight districts under Indore division meet to address rising crimes in region

Indore: Director general of police Rishi Kumar on Tuesday said that the biggest challenge police had been facing was the increasing cases of cyber crime. However, the police are taking all the necessary measures to control the crime and nab the accused, he clarified.

Kumar was addressing media after chairing a meeting of deputy inspector generals and superintendent of police of all eight districts in Indore Division at the office of ADG Ajay Kumar Sharma.

“Cyber crime is the biggest challenge for the police but we are taking all the measures even getting success in controlling the menace of cyber criminals,” DGP said while urging public awareness in such cases as well.

Appreciating the steps taken by Indore police to control crime in the city, he said, “The initiative of demolishing the illegal construction of criminals is successful as criminals are afraid and leaving the path of crime.”

Kumar said that the same initiative would be implemented by the police all across the state to control the crime and to keep it safe and secure for the residents.

The DGP also raised concern over the trade of intoxicants at Maharashtra border and directed the officials to take necessary steps as it has become a main reason of increasing crime.

While addressing the police officials, DGP directed them to take initiatives for maintaining peace during the forthcoming festivals and also to keep an eye on every movement of the criminals.

Over the question of Hemant Katare case, Kumar said that investigation in the case is undergoing and they will take appropriate actions. He also directed the officials to knock court’s door for getting rid of the pile of condemn vehicles in police stations.