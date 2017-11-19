Cultural fest @ Vidyasagar School: Reconfirming theory through practice

Indore : Aimed at helping students know and also understand the world through projects and experiential learning, Vidyasagar School organised an exhibition as a part of their cultural fest and award ceremony on the school premises on Saturday.

The exhibition gave students an exclusive platform to bring out their hidden talents and passion.

Congratulating students for their performance Vidyasagar School patron Rameshwar Patel said “We always believe in practical learning and this exhibition stands testimony to our belief.”

He later welcomed special guest, director head of science department Dr Grutrasad KN, who in his address motivated the students and asked them intriguing questions based on their projects.

Ayush Chouhan, Akshat Vyas, Akshat Patel and Sunaina Sharma from class XI presented a miniature view of Nagaland. Similarly, students from commerce and science also displayed their creative skills through nicely crafted clay models.

Primary students recited poetry and gave speech on national animal, bird, fruit and flower. While most students were confident, some felt shy in speaking their heart out.

Teaching everyone the art of happiness, schoolmates Diyanshi Chaturvedi and Manasvi Mudgal chuckled as they talked about colours and uses of lotus flower.

Sharing her feelings, Divyanshi said “We are best friends and we do everything together, we even saw lotus together!” The duo later mirrored each other’s movement and touched the heart of everyone around.

Project on international student exchange prog

Students prepared a project showing how British Council project helps schools collaborate with schools in other countries and learn from each other. Explaining how exchange and council affiliations help schools, student Rashi Gupta said, “Every country follows a different pattern and has its unique culture.” She was showcasing Nepal in her project work. “Nepal has Hinduism and Buddhism both in its culture and they are mutually respected by communities,” Rashi said.

Pain of dying rivers

Girls belonging to class VI to 12 staged a play on deteriorating condition of river. Students Vidanshi Malviya, Archie Jain, Aarushi Puranik and Chinmayee Wakhale played the role of Yamuna, Narmada, Ganges and Godavari rivers and narrated the stories of their pain. Explaining how a river dies, Mahi Jain showed the model of a brook being polluted. When asked about pollutants, Pramita Chakraverty said, “Rivers and brooks are dying because of industrial waste containing chemicals.”