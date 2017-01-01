Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Indore / CULTURAL EVENING OF KNIT INDIA 2016

CULTURAL EVENING OF KNIT INDIA 2016

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 01, 2017 12:23 am
FOLLOW US:

cultural-evening-of-knit-india-2016

Knit India united schools students from different cities, background, religion and languages together under one roof to stage presentations on various topics. 27 schools across the country participated in Universal Solidarity Movement’s (USM) programme held at St Arnold School on Saturday. Highlights of the evening were skit, dance and singing performances which displayed the spirit of patriotism, pluralism and power of youth. Photos by- Pintu Namdev

EDITOR’S PICK