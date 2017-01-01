Knit India united schools students from different cities, background, religion and languages together under one roof to stage presentations on various topics. 27 schools across the country participated in Universal Solidarity Movement’s (USM) programme held at St Arnold School on Saturday. Highlights of the evening were skit, dance and singing performances which displayed the spirit of patriotism, pluralism and power of youth. Photos by- Pintu Namdev
CULTURAL EVENING OF KNIT INDIA 2016
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Get to the root of Malegaon ATS ‘killings’
The controversial Malegaon blasts case dating back to December 2008 has taken a strange turn with a former officer of…
BJP, BSP set to reap benefits of SP battle
The battle-royale within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh between party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh…
United States’ withdrawal from globalisation
President-elect Donald Trump has won on the platform of anti-globalisation. He has attacked American companies for shipping jobs abroad. Many…
Sri Lanka could be next pivot to Asia
Sri Lanka has always been a small country in search of a global role. History recalls how Jawaharlal Nehru rushed…
The lost relevance of Left and Right
What we have been witnessing via Modi, Brexit and Trump is the revenge of the global South. Global North and…